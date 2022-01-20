ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Mantegna talks new Amazon Prime series 'As We See It'

 3 days ago

Amazon's new show 'As We See It' follows three roommates on the...

IndieWire

'As We See It' Review: Amazon Prime Drama Has Strong Cast but Dated Representation

There’s a term I use regarding disability in media called “caretaker entertainment.” It’s generally in reference to a show or movie where the viewpoints of nurses, parents, siblings, and other caretakers are prioritized and utilized as a means of accessing entry to the otherwise opaque world of the disabled. It’s also a means of prioritizing creative’s stories who maybe aren’t disabled, but have experience living with those who are. “As We See It” follows three twenty-somethings living on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a highly intelligent web designer struggling for financially stability after his father (Joe Mantegna) reveals he has...
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon's 'As We See It': TV Review

Nobody illustrates the precariousness of sentimental TV better than Jason Katims, perhaps because nobody does it better. When Katims is on his game — Friday Night Lights, Parenthood — the veteran of the Edward Zwick/Marshall Herskovitz school makes shows that earn every laugh and every jerked tear. When Katims is off — Fox’s dismal Almost Family, the first half of the short-lived Rise on NBC — the results can be excruciating. After recent detours — Almost Family still makes me angry — Katims is back on solid footing with his new Amazon half-hour As We See It, based on the Israeli format....
Newsday

'As We See It': Jason Katims has created the best new series of 2022

Autism has been the subject of movies and television for years, but one of the more memorable "on the spectrum" characters over that history was Max Braverman. The child of Adam (Peter Krause) and Sarah (Lauren Graham) in that long-ago series, "Parenthood," Max (Max Burkholder) didn't like to be touched or hugged, was impulsive and threw violent tantrums. He also had an extraordinary memory, read books compulsively and was unusually bright.
Joe Mantegna
TheWrap

'As We See It' Review: Amazon Prime Series Shows the Lighter Side of Life on the Autism Spectrum

“As We See It” is personal to its creator Jason Katims, of “Friday Night Lights,” “Roswell,” and “Parenthood” fame, and it shows. Yes, his delightful Prime Video series is the latest of many projects with characters or storylines exploring the autism spectrum, but it is the rare show that truly gets it right. At its core, the challenges Jack, Harrison and Violet face are rooted in experiences to which we can all relate. Trying to establish your own independence while also finding a personal sense of joy and peace is not just daunting if you are on the autism spectrum; it’s a daunting prospect, period. Katims, whose own son on the spectrum is in the exact age range of the “As We See It” characters, recognizes this and zones in on it to make “As We See It” one of the most promising shows of the new year.
Collider

Jason Katims on 'As We See It' and Changing the Narrative Around Autism With His New Series

From showrunner Jason Katims (Parenthood), the Prime Video original series. is a beautiful coming of age story about twenty-something roommates Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), all on the autism spectrum and each trying to carve out a place of their own in the world. Navigating jobs, making friends, and falling in love is both exciting and scary for this trio, especially when all you truly want is independence and acceptance, but the patience and understanding of others isn’t always easy to come by.
Cinema Blend

As We See It Showrunner On Casting 'Authentically' To Explore Characters On Autism Spectrum Within Amazon Series

A blemish in the world of Hollywood that has continued to not only remain, but be celebrated in the wrong ways is how neurodiversity is depicted in movies and television. When it comes to people on the autism spectrum, not only is this rarely touched upon in the media, it’s hard to find honest depictions of their experiences. But one of the best new Amazon Prime shows to binge is As We See It, which not only follows three young people on the spectrum, but also casts its stars with intention.
GeekyGadgets

The Rings of Power LoTR series premiers on Amazon Prime Sept 2022

Amazon has announced the name of its new Lord of the Rings TV series that will be premiering later this year on Amazon Prime and will be available to watch from September 2, 2022. The new Lord of the Rings Amazon series has been named “The Rings of Power” and the series will follow an ensemble cast of characters, both “familiar and new”, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.
tvinsider.com

'Ozark' Returns, 'As We See It' on Prime Video, 'Blue Bloods' Confessional Crisis, 'Fraggle Rock'

It’s the beginning of the end for Netflix’s signature drama Ozark, with the first half of its final season. Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) presents As We See It, a moving dramedy about three young roommates on the spectrum. Blue Bloods tackles a case complicated by the church’s confessional seal. Apple TV+ brings back Jim Henson’s beloved Fraggle Rock characters in a new series.
Popculture

Joe Mantegna and Rick Glassman Bring a Complicated Family Dynamic to Life in 'As We See It' (Exclusive)

Jack (Rick Glassman) is stuck. On the new Amazon show , Jack is grappling with a workplace that doesn't understand him, roommates that he doesn't particularly like, and a father that he struggles to communicate with successfully. In a world set up to cater to neurotypical people, Jack finds that his autism can make relationships more complex to navigate. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Glassman, who is on the autism spectrum, explained that this was deeply relatable to him. "When I was a kid, in real life, I had a lot of obstacles with seeing different therapists, different medications, having to go to special classes, having to go to special schools," Glassman revealed. "I hated it, because I was embarrassed and I didn't want my friends to know where I was, et cetera."
TVGuide.com

Here's an Exclusive Clip From As We See It, New Amazon Series About Roommates on Autism Spectrum

The dramedy was created by Friday Night Lights and Parenthood's Jason Katims. , from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims, follows three roommates in their 20s who are on the autism spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) don't always love living together and participating in regular goal-setting sessions hosted by their aide, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). But their bond grows stronger as they learn to cohabitate while each taking steps toward their goals, which include keeping a job, exercising, and, in Violet's case, finding a boyfriend ASAP. Warm and tender, As We See It focuses on how the three characters bounce back from setbacks and build resilience along the way. The series premieres Friday on Prime Video.
Decider.com

New on Amazon Prime Video February 2022

Prime Video has all the loveliest hits you need this February. Continuing their great 2022 with more hits, the streamer will continue hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel into a fourth season. And if you’re looking for a rom-com this Valentine’s Day, Amazon is the place to be with upcoming films like I Want You Back and The Book of Love.
KTLA

Amazon announces name of its new 'Lord of the Rings' series

Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings” series has forged a name for itself. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was announced Wednesday as the full title of the drama set to debut Sept. 2, with episodes to be released weekly on the streaming service. In a statement, producers J.D. Payne and Patrick […]
wevv.com

UE Campus Takes Center Stage in New Amazon Prime Series Episode

Campus life at the University of Evansville will be showcased in a new episode of a TV series titled "The College Tour". The 30-minute episode will premier as part of a watch party this Wednesday, January 12. The University is inviting students, employees, alumni, and prospective students and families to...
Distractify

We Hope Amazon's New 'Lord of the Rings' Series Will Be One Show to Rule Them All!

We have in our possession precious information about Amazon's new Lord of the Rings series, which we recently discovered is called Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. Move over Huey Lewis, there's a new power in town, and it ain't love. This project was announced five years ago and it's taken (Tolkien) so long to get to this point, we thought it was being brought to Mordor. Fear not, we have a bit of cast information to tide you over until its release. You shall pass!
