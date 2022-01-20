Joe Mantegna talks new Amazon Prime series 'As We See It'

“As We See It” is personal to its creator Jason Katims, of “Friday Night Lights,” “Roswell,” and “Parenthood” fame, and it shows. Yes, his delightful Prime Video series is the latest of many projects with characters or storylines exploring the autism spectrum, but it is the rare show that truly gets it right. At its core, the challenges Jack, Harrison and Violet face are rooted in experiences to which we can all relate. Trying to establish your own independence while also finding a personal sense of joy and peace is not just daunting if you are on the autism spectrum; it’s a daunting prospect, period. Katims, whose own son on the spectrum is in the exact age range of the “As We See It” characters, recognizes this and zones in on it to make “As We See It” one of the most promising shows of the new year.

