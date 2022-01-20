ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Thursday's Dawg Biscuits

By Paul Jones
Lane Kiffin lets assistant coach Terrell Buckley go

Terrell Buckley and head coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to part ways. The announcement cam from Buckley via Twitter on Friday. "Ole Miss Football and I have agreed to part ways," Buckley began on Twitter. "Thank you for the opportunity. The improvement we made defensively from year 1 to year 2 was awesome. Players, you know were my heart is concerning you guys. Oxford is a special place. Thank you to the entire Univ. of Miss. family."
Watch Nick Saban, Alabama staff visit 5-star QB Arch Manning

Coaches are flocking to New Orleans, La. this offseason to see 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning at Isidore Newman. Nick Saban, Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and defensive coordinator and area recruiter Pete Golding were on campus Friday night to see the nation's top prospect in next year's cycle play basketball.
Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
Gators take on Ole Miss in second of 4 games in 8 days

Nobody said the conference schedule would be easy for the Florida Gators (12-6, 3-3 SEC). But when they had to reschedule the SEC opener against the Ole Miss Rebels (9-9, 1-5 SEC) due to COVID issues, it meant somewhere along the line the game would have to be reinserted into the schedule. This is the week that was decided upon and it means Florida was now scheduled to play last Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, and then again on Saturday. Four games in eight days is something else to deal with when they also have to take a day off in between because of NCAA regulations.
Timmy Chang addresses June Jones fallout after Hawaii football hires former record-setting QB as head coach

Hawaii announced legendary former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang (2000-04) as its new head football coach Saturday, and it did so after reportedly coming close to hiring former program leader June Jones (1999-07). During an introductory press conference Saturday on Zoom, Chang was asked about Jones' situation and the possibility of adding him to his first coaching staff.
Dan Quinn news: Would Jerry Jones move on from Mike McCarthy if NFL team offers Cowboys DC its head coach job?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is drawing interest from almost every NFL team with a head coaching vacancy, but people around the league believe that the franchise could make a move and keep him — perhaps as head coach. Adam Schefter joined Postseason NFL Countdown Sunday morning and relayed that NFL sources are waiting to see what happens with the Cowboys if or when Quinn is offered a job, as head coach Mike McCarthy's status remains unconfirmed by owner Jerry Jones.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's win over Kentucky

No. 2 Auburn captured a historic victory in Auburn Arena, taking down No. 12 Kentucky 80-71. In the highest-ranked game in the venue's history, Auburn struggled early, trailing by as much as 10 in the first half but later recovering and outscoring the Wildcats by 13 in the second half.
Arkansas flies by Bulldogs in second half, 74-54

Offense was hard to come by for four quarters by Mississippi State on the road at Arkansas and, luckily, it was for the Razorbacks as well in the first half. Despite the struggles on the offensive side for the first 20 minutes, the Bulldogs were locked into a tight game with the homestanding Arkansas squad. Unfortunately, the offense came along for the Razorbacks and never did for MSU.
Houston Texans claim DL Kingsley Keke, per report

After being released days before the Green Bay Packers’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, Kingsley Keke has a new NFL home. The Houston Texans reportedly claimed Keke off waivers, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Kingsley played 41 games for the Packers prior to being released. The...
Purdue basketball: Matt Painter credits Assembly Hall crowd for disrupting Boilermakers in loss at Indiana

Indiana finally broke its nine-game losing streak to in-state rival Purdue on Thursday night, defeating the Boilermakers 68-65 to move one step closer to a spot in the top 25 next week. Coach Mike Woodson can now say that he is 1-0 against Matt Painter and the Hoosiers' bitter rival thanks to Indiana's timely offense late in the game capped by the go-ahead 3-pointer from Rob Phinisee that sent the crowd at Assembly Hall in Bloomington into a frenzy.
