Agriculture

Smart Farming Market Report With Useful Insights on to Which Sectors Holding the Largest Industry Share with Players - Signify Holding, AGCO, Trimble

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of Smart Farming Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Farming market. The report contains numerous market estimates relating to the size of the market, sales, output, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, price, and other significant factors. The...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Palm Oil Derivatives Market 2022 Top Industry Players, Regional Study, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities by 2031 || Croda, Kubota Corporation, Felda Holdings

The Palm Oil Derivatives Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Smart Labels Market Key Driving Factors, Industry Scenario And Forecast To 2031 | Checkpoint Systems (CCL), Avery Dennison, Sato Holdings Corporation

Market research on most trending report Global “Smart Labels” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Smart Labels market state of affairs. The Smart Labels marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Smart Labels report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Smart Labels Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
clarkcountyblog.com

Smart Recording Pen Market Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights

A latest research report by ResearchMoz states that the Global Smart Recording Pen Market will grow at rapid pace and account for around XX Bn during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The report gives detailed data on the factors that show positive or negative impact on the overall growth of the Global Smart Recording Pen Market. Apart from this, the study provides list of key enterprises working in the global market for Smart Recording Pen.
MARKETS
#Market Competition#Market Research#Cagr#Swot#Signify Holding#Agco Corporation#Trimble Inc#Gea Farm Technologies#Osram Licht Ag#Raven Industries#Allflex Inc#Aerofarms#Deere Co#Afimilk Ltd#Submarkets#M A#Moder
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Weekly Market Insights Report

BLACK BOOK – Wholesale Prices, Week Ending January 15th. The declines are continuing to close out the second week of 2022 with majority of segments reporting drops in valuations. The Van segments (Minivan, Compact, and Full-Size) continue to be the anomalies with values continuing to increase. Sales rates are improving compared to the end of 2021, but have not returned to pre-holiday levels.
RETAIL
AFP

US to hold largest-ever offshore wind farm auction next month

The US government announced Wednesday it will auction more than 480,000 acres off the coasts of New York and New Jersey to build wind farms as part of its campaign to supply renewable energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. The auction comes after the state governments of New York and New Jersey announced plans to install 16 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2035, the largest such commitment in the country, the Interior Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

How a Russian-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region's sovereign dollar bonds to safe-haven assets and stock markets. Below are five charts showing where a potential escalation of tensions could...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GM's $7 billion investment intensifies EV battle with Ford, Tesla

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said Tuesday it will invest $7 billion in Michigan, much of that aimed at dramatically boosting production of full-size electric pickups, intensifying a battle with Detroit rival Ford Motor Co for EV supremacy in North America. Both U.S. automakers, however, will have to contend with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some pricing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday a survey of semiconductor chips producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity. The department said it will “engage industry on node-specific problem solving in the coming weeks. We will also look into claims about...
ECONOMY

