15.5-GR | Vegan Cheese Market estimated to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global vegan cheese market size is expected to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2027. Vegan cheese is one of the plant-based non-diary food products, which has been gaining significant popularity among the vegan and flexitatrian population. Dynamic changing food consumption pattern and...

atlantanews.net

Solar Freezer Market to Cross $15.5 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 6.9%

The global solar freezer market size was valued at $8.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2030 with expected solar freezer market forecast at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in need for eco-friendly energy solutions has further propelled the demand for solar freezer. For instance, Indian government took various steps to promote the solar-based appliances for the basic needs in the rural areas where the electrical transmission is not available. The government also invested nearly 135 million through various banks to the industries under the solar home system (SHS) segment.
atlantanews.net

Virtual Router Market to Reach $515 Million by 2025- 24.40-GR Recorded

Increase in need to improve network agility and efficient scale out by service providers, growth in demand for software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV) technologies, shift in preference toward virtual router, and rise in requirement of scalable, agile, and cost-efficient cloud networking solution, majorly boost the market growth. However, the inability of the virtual router to perform functions of heavy duty core IP routers is expected to hamper the growth of the global virtual router market. Furthermore, growing adoption of virtual router technology among small & medium organizations as well as surge in demand for private cloud are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.
atlantanews.net

Baby Nail Trimmer Market is Estimated to Cross $43.1 Million by the End of 2026 | ZoLi Inc., Green bell

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Global Baby Nail Trimmer Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global baby nail trimmer market size was valued at $23.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $43.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 32.3% share of the baby nail trimmer market.
atlantanews.net

Vegan Footwear Market Is Expected to reach $300.1 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vegan footwear market generated $156.89 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $300.19 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
atlantanews.net

Back-to-school Market to Reach $131.18 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8-GR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Back-to-school Market by Product Type, (Backpack, Electronic, Stationery, Clothing, Shoes, and Others) and Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-commerce, Dollar Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global back-to-school industry garnered $66.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $131.18 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
atlantanews.net

Organic Snacks Market Estimated to Attain $24,035.2 Million By 2025 | CAGR 13.6%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organic Snacks Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Generation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, "the global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025. Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Organic snacks are food prepared using ingredients that comply with the standards of organic farming. Organic food is also Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free and are free of artificial additives and can be better digested by the human body. It includes snacks such as potato chips, corn chips, tortilla chips, and bakery products such as bagel, biscuits, doughnuts, cheese snacks, nut bars, pretzels, crackers, pita chips, and confectionery such as chocolates, candies, candy bars, and other snacks. As consumers tastes have expanded in an increasingly globalized world, many consumers are experimenting with organic foods to satiate their desire for unique taste experience and to align with their increased focus on healthy lifestyles. As a result, organic foods have gained a lot of popularity over the last decade as they are considered safe and a rather healthy option by many consumers.
thedallasnews.net

At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % from 2021 to 2027. Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market share. The mango butter market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $63.0 million from 2019–2027.
thedallasnews.net

At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,362 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26,110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
#Vegan Cheese#Gouda Cheese#Market Research#Market Trends#Cagr#Lamea
atlantanews.net

DevOps Market Worth to Reach $9,407 Million by 2023

Surge in inclination towards application development due to growing number of digital businesses and proliferation of digitization among various industries are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global DevOps market during the forecast period. DevOps practices have changed how enterprises and software producers develop their applications, digital platform, and digital services. The global market have witnessed significant growth with new innovations in software development processes and toolsets that support software delivery and infrastructure management efficiently. With growing need to meet diversified consumer demands every application needs to upgrade and accommodate new features. This in turn is also a factor that boost the demand for DevOps among digital businesses.
Medagadget.com

Peptide Synthesis Market Market Size Is Estimated To Reach US$ 546.3 Million at a CAGR of 6.6% By 2027 | GenScript Biotech Corporation, Merck KGaA, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Syngene,

Peptide Synthesis Market is given a growth halo in the form of a flourishing pharmaceutical sector and growing demand for peptide drugs. Global Peptide Synthesis Market is projected to meet a market valuation of US$ 546.3 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028), as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Economy
