Car Modification Service Market To Watch: Big Spotlight On Market Giants | Capital One, TUV SUD, Hitachi Capital

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest released the research study on global Car Modification Service market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Modification Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key...

Database Platform as a Service (DBPaaS) Solutions Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Database Platform as a Service (DBPaaS) Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake Computing, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud, Database Labs, Teradata, SAP, Instaclustr, EnterpriseOB, IBM, MLab & MongoDB etc.
General Motors Capitalizes On Hot Used Car Market

General Motors is preparing to introduce a competitor to the plethora of used car aggregators like Auto Nation. CarBravo, which has been operating in select markets as a pilot, will launch in the spring. It will offer used-vehicle customers access to an expansive inventory, an omnichannel shopping experience and exclusive ownership benefits, per the automaker.
Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

An international flight was forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers reportedly tried to sneak into business class. The United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was rerouted because of the unruly passengers after staff asked them to show proof that they were sitting in their assigned seats, N12, an Israeli outlet, reported. The altercation prompted the crew to turn around the plane back from its location at the time – the border between the US and Canada – to Newark Liberty International Airport.United Airlines said in a statement that flight 90 was turned around “due...
New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers

Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe. Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience. This delivers on […] The post Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
Wreckage Preserved By A Glacier: The Story Of Air India Flight 101

Air India flight 101 was a scheduled service between Mumbai (then Bombay) and London. On 24th January 1966, the Boeing 707 crashed into the Mont Blanc range in France, killing everyone onboard. However, with search attempts hampered by the terrain, parts of the wreckage remain preserved today and have found their way to explorers decades later.
Community Policy