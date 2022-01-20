ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Keller @ Large: President Biden’s Ratings Will Improve When Quality Of Life Improves

By Jon Keller
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331i3Q_0dqxIbz600

BOSTON (CBS) – Joe Biden’s presidency began one year ago with the hope that he could ease our nightmare by lowering the political temperature and uniting the country in the war against COVID-19.

Neither hope has been realized.

After an early surge, vaccination rates were stalled by the vaccine’s unexpected politicization.

The shift to a pandemic of the unvaccinated heighted the toxic divide between the vaxxed and unvaxxed and made a mockery of Biden’s rosy forecasts.

And when inflation hits a 40-year high on your watch, look out below.

“He would get an F for failing the American people,” says Congressman Steve Scalise (R– Louisiana). And after a good start, Biden’s approval ratings have cratered to Trumpian levels.

But despite bitter partisan opposition and schisms within Biden’s own party, a look back at the ups and downs of Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan show that a rough first year in office can be overcome fairly quickly. For Reagan, economic recovery was his path to higher ratings. For Clinton, it was the overreach of right-wing Republicans who took over the House of Representatives.

Could that history repeat itself?

If inflation eases, a fully employed America might feel better about Biden’s economic management.

As the story behind January 6th unravels, Republicans who tried to hide the truth may face harsh public reckoning.

But in the long run, Biden will face the same hurdle that did in his predecessor – projecting competence and showing results in our debilitating battle with the virus.

The president will have a major opportunity to sharpen his message on March 1st when he delivers the State of the Union address, but no speech or press conference will turn his ratings around. That can only happen when the quality of life improves for most Americans. And given the unpredictable and global nature of the pandemic, that’s not something entirely within his power to make happen.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki under fire for saying people upset at voting rights failure should ‘go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has once again earned the wrath of online commenters after telling Americans frustrated by the Democrats' failure to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R Lewis Act to do some aggressive cardio and have a drink. To be fair to Ms Psaki, she also told Americans to keep fighting after they took some time off for some self-care. “My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trumpian#Republicans#The State Of The Union#Americans
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy