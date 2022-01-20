ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Portugal's plan for infected voters at election draws fire

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpKGJ_0dqxI51D00

Portugal’s government is under fire over its plans to let people infected with COVID-19 cast their ballots at polling stations in an upcoming election, as officials struggle to square the right to vote with the duty to protect public health.

Eligible voters who are infected and confined at home — as many as 600,000 people on the day of the Jan. 30 election, officials estimate — are to be allowed to vote in person as an exceptional measure, the government announced Thursday.

However, it recommends that they vote only in a 6 p.m.-7 p.m. time slot, when polling stations are traditionally less busy, Justice and Interior Minister Francisca Van Dunem said after a Cabinet meeting.

She said that it is not operationally practical to establish separate corridors and booths in polling stations for infected people.

She said she trusted in the “historically exemplary behavior” of the Portuguese to ensure voting goes safely and smoothly.

Portugal on Thursday officially reported more than 56,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 — a new record amid a recent surge blamed on the omicron variant.

Mask use is mandatory in indoor public areas, and the General Directorate for Health issued a recommendation that infected people should wear either surgical masks or FFP2 masks — but not cloth masks — in polling stations. Furthermore, they should get there either on foot or by car, avoiding public transport.

The National Association of Public Health Doctors expressed astonishment at the measures, saying they represented “a failure of planning” for the snap election, which was foreseen two months ago.

The government decision sets “an avoidable precedent,” by permitting infected people to leave confinement, and will make it harder for health authorities to persuade infected people to stay at home, the association said in a statement.

It said it would recommend that doctors refuse any medical liability related to the government's measures.

Though the number of infected people has surged in Portugal, pressure on the public health system has remained manageable, authorities say. On Wednesday, there were just over 2,000 people in hospital and 152 in intensive care.

The health ministry says 89% of the population of 10.3 million is fully vaccinated, one of the highest rates in the world.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid restrictions look set to be lifted from 6am on Saturday

Workers could return to offices from Monday while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend, under plans set to be approved by Cabinet Ministers met on Friday on foot of advice from public health bosses that the vast majority of pandemic restrictions can be lifted on a phased basis.Mask-wearing looks set to continue until the end of February, self-isolation will remain in place for symptomatic people and Covid passes will still be needed for international travel.But all other restrictions look set to be lifted from 6am on Saturday, sources have told the PA news agency.Nphet has advised...
WORLD
The Independent

Varadkar plays down prospect of immediate reopening for hospitality

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has played down the prospect of an immediate reopening of society ahead of a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting almost all Covid-19 restrictions.Nphet has advised the Government that most pandemic rules can go, but that they should be removed in a phased manner.Mr Varadkar said there was no basis for the restrictions being in place without a public health rationale, but said it could take time to unpick the legislation underpinning them.Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says that the Government will consider the advice from Nphet and will need to work out timings for the expected easing of restrictions,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Election#Justice#Interior#Cabinet#Portuguese#Omicron
US News and World Report

Portugal's Socialists Widen Gap Over Opposition Ahead of Election - Poll

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's ruling Socialists extended their lead in a new poll on Sunday, two weeks before a snap election, widening the gap between them and the main opposition party, the Social Democrats. The survey, carried out by pollsters Aximage for newspapers Jornal de Noticias, Diario de Noticias and...
WORLD
spectrumlocalnews.com

Portugal Communist chief temporarily exits election campaign

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The leader of the Portuguese Communist Party is temporarily dropping out of campaigning for his country's Jan. 30 general election for an urgent heart procedure, the party announced Tuesday. Jerónimo de Sousa, 74, requires a coronary angioplasty and stent insertion “which cannot be postponed until...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Portugal's Ruling Socialists Lead Polls Ahead of Election but Lack Majority

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's ruling Socialists extended their lead in a new opinion poll ahead of a Jan. 30 snap election but remained short of a majority, while another survey released on Thursday showed the main opposition party narrowing the gap. The first survey, published late on Wednesday, carried out...
WORLD
The Independent

Majority of Covid restrictions lift in Ireland

Ireland has taken a significant stride back to normality after the majority of Covid curbs on society were lifted.Sweeping relaxations announced by the Government on Friday evening came into effect at 6am on Saturday.The move will see an 8pm curfew on the hospitality sector lifted with pubs and restaurants able to trade restriction free.Covid certification passes will no longer be required to gain entry to hospitality, entertainment and leisure outlets.Live events and sporting events can return to full capacity audiences and guidance advising limits on household visits has been removed.Workers across Ireland will return to offices on a staggered basis...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
BBC

Elections Bill: MPs approve plans for voter ID checks

MPs have backed proposals to introduce mandatory voter ID for elections, a major change to the electoral process in the UK. Voters will be required to show photo ID at polling stations under measures in the Elections Bill. Labour says the plan could reduce turnout at elections and discriminate against...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘Time to be ourselves again’ – Taoiseach announces end to Covid-19 restrictions

Irish premier Micheal Martin has told the nation it is “time to be ourselves again” as he announced the lifting of almost all Covid-19 restrictions.On Friday, the Irish Cabinet signed off plans to lift all regulations – except for mask-wearing, self-isolation and Covid passes for international travel – from 6am on Saturday.Workers will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend.A report from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised Government that Ireland has “weathered the Omicron storm” and that all the key indicators have stabilised...
WORLD
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Four more coronavirus deaths reported in Scotland

Scotland has recorded four coronavirus deaths and 6,329 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Sunday.It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,199.There were 1,441 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 17 on the day before, with 41 in intensive care, down one from the previous day.Today, 6,768* more people have tested positive for #coronavirus1,458 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 53 fewer than the day before**Sadly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liverpool to abandon promised referendum on controversial mayor position

Liverpool residents are to be denied a promised referendum on whether the city should continue to be led by a directly elected mayor after current mayor Joanne Anderson said the process would be too expensive.Voters were told there would a poll on the hugely controversial position shortly after the previous incumbent Joe Anderson – no relation – was arrested on corruption charges in December 2020.Ms Anderson has herself previously campaigned to scrap the position and return to a ‘leader’ system – whereby elected councillors choose who tops the authority. Speaking to The Independent ahead of her election in May last...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Teachers’ leaders condemn ‘unnecessary’ intervention by Nadhim Zahawi on masks

An email from Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi to MPs stating he will personally vet any plans to bring back masks in classrooms is an example of Whitehall seeking to “micromanage” schools, teachers’ leaders have said.In a letter to MPs sent on Thursday, Mr Zahawi said he has agreed with directors of public health that in the event of “extraordinary” local Covid spikes, they will consult with him before recommending the reintroduction of face masks in schools in England, “so that we can assess evidence and data to ensure any extra measures are proportionate”.Unions have said the letter is “utterly unnecessary,...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron restrictions eased in Scotland

The final restrictions put in place in response to the Omicron variant sweeping across Scotland will be eased from Monday.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week nightclubs would be able to reopen, while the caps on indoor events, table service requirements for venues selling alcohol and social distancing will also be removed.The measures were put in place in December – along with a maximum capacity in outdoor events of 500, which was eased last Monday as the new variant caused a spike in cases – eventually peaking at more than 20,000 in the first days of 2022.Changes to #coronavirus restrictions from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

450K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy