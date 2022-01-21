ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Is this the endgame for Boris Johnson? John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’

By John Rentoul
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101E1i_0dqxHsi000

Update: 8 questions about Boris Johnson’s future answered

One of his MPs has defected to the opposition ; others are plotting to overthrow him; his former cabinet colleague has quoted Leo Amery quoting Oliver Cromwell at him, telling him “in the name of God, go” ; while some of his current cabinet are soliciting votes in the campaign to succeed him. Boris Johnson ’s hold on No 10 suddenly seems precarious.

The reversal of fortune has been breathtakingly sudden. Twice last year The Times carried front-page headlines declaring that Johnson “eyed a decade in power”, at the time of the Hartlepool by-election and the Conservative Party conference.

The Conservatives were ahead in the opinion polls and Labour supporters were in despair at Keir Starmer’s inability to make any kind of mark. Then came the stories of parties in Downing Street during lockdowns some time ago and the prime minister’s standing collapsed before our eyes.

Now he is fighting for his survival, with many Conservative MPs saying privately that the game is up. This doesn’t seem to make much sense: he won the biggest majority for the party for 32 years just two years ago. Only he could have broken the Brexit deadlock and got Britain out of the EU.

Yet it was often said that the Tory party turned to him in desperation after Theresa May’s failure – Tory MPs didn’t particularly like him or trust him, but they thought he was the only one who could save them.

That meant he had no band of natural supporters to fall back on when the vote-winning shine came off. We all knew that, and yet it was still shocking to discover quite how friendless he was when the opinion polls turned.

I don’t know what exactly is going to happen next and when, but I shall be here to answer your questions on Friday – I can at least tell you what the rules are and what has happened in similar situations in the past, even if nothing can quite match the strangeness of today’s politics.

Let me know why you think Johnson has found himself in this position, faced with the prospect of joining Gordon Brown and Theresa May as three-year, interim prime ministers. Let me know what you think should happen next. What would you do if you were a Conservative MP? What would you do if you were Keir Starmer?

If you have a question about what looks like the endgame for Boris Johnson, submit it now, or when I join you live at 1pm on Friday 21 January for an “Ask Me Anything” event.

To get involved all you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 1pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.My response to No10 statement pic.twitter.com/Fyp08t9pC1— Nus Ghani MP...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Nusrat Ghani sacking probe if complaint made, says Raab amid PM flat party reports

Dominic Raab, the deputy PM, has said there can be no investigation into the claim made by a Tory MP that she was sacked over her Muslim faith until she submits a “formal complaint” to the Conservative Party.Nusrat Ghani said she was dismissed from her role as a transport minister in 2020 due to concerns around her “Muslimness”. She claimed she was told by an unnamed government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Chief whip Mark Spencer has since denied the allegations, calling them “completely false” and “defamatory”.Mr Raab told Sky News earlier that while Ms Ghani’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Raab says there will be no inquiry into Tory MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said there will be no “specific investigation” into a claim by a Tory MP that she was told she had been fired as a minister due to concerns about her “Muslimness”Nusrat Ghani said she was informed by a Government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020.The claim was strongly denied by Chief Whip Mark Spencer who said her comments in an interview with The Sunday Times were “defamatory”.In a statement, a No 10 spokesman said Boris Johnson had met Ms Ghani after...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Cromwell
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Leo Amery
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson launches inquiry into Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure by launching an investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s allegation that she was sacked as a minister because of her “Muslimness”.“The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened,” a No 10 spokesperson said.Mr Johnson was under fierce pressure to act after telling Ms Ghani – nearly two years ago – to start a formal complaint with the party about the way she was treated.The former junior transport minister said she had told him this was “very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business”.On Sunday, Dominic Raab said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour must take centre ground from Tories now, says Tony Blair

The Labour Party must capitalise on the defection of a red wall Tory MP by laying claim to the centre ground, Sir Tony Blair has told The Independent.Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, crossed the floor this week, adding to Boris Johnson’s woes as he remains mired in the Partygate scandal.The former prime minister said the moment had a “bigger significance” than the Partygate row and Sir Keir Starmer should use the moment to win over those who voted Conservative in 2019.He said: “It does show that there’s a group of people who maybe backed the Tories for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Majority believe MPs who switch parties should fight by-election – days after Christian Wakeford defects

A majority of voters believe MPs who switch allegiances and join a different political party should resign their seat and contest a by-election, according to a new survey.The finding comes just days after the former Conservative MP Christian Wakeford defected to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and called on Boris Johnson to resign in dramatic scenes moments before Prime Minister’s Questions.In a scathing assessment of Mr Johnson’s leadership, the Bury South MP, who was elected in 2019, lashed out at the “disgraceful” conduct of his former party over allegations of Covid rule-busting parties in No 10.Immediately after his defection, however,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘unfit for office’, says former Scottish Tory leader

Boris Johnson is “unfit for office”, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Prime Minister has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown – one of which he confirmed he attended.Baroness Davidson, who took her seat in the House of Lords last year after stepping down at Holyrood, was a vocal opponent of the Prime Minister’s Tory leadership bid as well as being steadfastly against Brexit – a campaign led by Mr Johnson.Speaking to the Times, she said if she was an MP, she would submit a letter of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#European Union#Uk#Times#Conservatives#Labour#Eu#The Tory Party
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces threat of legal action over blackmail claims

Boris Johnson is facing the threat of legal action over the alleged intimidation of Tory MPs who are demanding his head over the Partygate scandal.Lawyers from the Good Law Project have sent the prime minister a letter before action warning that alleged threats to withhold government funding from rebel MPs’ constituencies were an “unlawful misuse of ministerial powers” which may amount to misconduct in public office.The move came as Downing Street refused to investigate claims from senior Tory William Wragg that MPs have been subjected to blackmail by whips, despite a cabinet minister’s call for them to “get to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rory Stewart warns it is ‘very disturbing’ that ‘liar’ Boris Johnson was ever elected

Rory Stewart has warned it is “very disturbing” that Boris Johnson was ever elected as prime minister when he has a record as a proven liar.The former Conservative cabinet minister said it should be no surprise to anyone that the prime minister has been tripped up by allegations of dishonesty over the No 10 parties.It was also “ironic” that the controversy now seemed likely to topple him – not “one of the worst Covid death threats in the developed world”, he said.Mr Stewart – who was defeated by Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership race – said, of the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email yesterday showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden gathering of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking gatherings, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.On 8 December last year, the prime minister, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I’m a TV psychic – here is my prediction for Boris Johnson

As we all know, it has been quite a month for Boris Johnson. The revelations that have come out regarding the Downing Street parties have not only shocked the nation but also deeply impacted him on a personal level. When I look at Boris and what the future holds, unfortunately for him it is not looking too positive in terms of his career. I am writing this on 20 January: this date is important, as right now I believe he is at home having discussions surrounding his exit as PM, and working out the best way to do this. ...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Teachers must abandon masks as face-to-face education ‘vital’

Boris Johnson has urged teachers who insist masks should still worn in lessons to follow the rules which state that they are no long required for use in classrooms.A spokesman for the Prime Minister said “children have been one of the hardest hit as a result of the disruption throughout the pandemic”, adding that Mr Johnson “believes it is vital that children are receiving face-to-face education and can enjoy a normal experience in the classroom”.He added: “The Prime Minister also thinks that the schools should follow the latest guidance.“We’ve been clear that we removed the requirement for face masks to...
EDUCATION
Indy100

Boris Johnson’s ‘nobody told me’ interview is reminding people of a Killers song

It was a comment which sparked anger and ridicule from both politicians and members of the public. Apparently, “nobody said” to Boris Johnson, the prime minister who has set the rules on lockdown and social interactions during the pandemic, that a party he attended in May last year was against the rules.“I carry full responsibility for what took place, but nobody told me … Nobody said to me, this is an event that is against the rules, that is in breach of what we’re asking everyone else to do, [and] should not go ahead.“What I remember is going out into...
POLITICS
NME

Boris Johnson claims “nobody told me” Downing Street party was against COVID rules

Boris Johnson has claimed that he wasn’t informed that a Downing Street garden gathering that’s been alleged to have been party was against COVID rules at the time. The Prime Minister said in a new interview that he “humbly apologises” to people for “misjudgements” that were made, but that he wouldn’t have attended the gathering on May 20, 2020, if he thought it broke the rules.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

450K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy