Video Games

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ leak: Early screenshots and datamine reveal new details

By Jasper Pickering
 3 days ago

Yet again, it appears that the latest title in the Pokémon series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been leaked online. If you were hoping to enjoy the game spoiler-free ahead of its release on 28 January, then it might be a good time to stay away from Twitter and the fan sites.

Details of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch title were first seen within the last few days. Footage and screenshots have been making the rounds from gamers who somehow managed to get their hands on an early copy and now it appears that details of the game’s Pokédex – the full list of monsters set to make an appearance – have also surfaced.

This isn’t the first time details of the bestselling franchise have made their way onto the internet before a big release, and with just a few days left before the wider public gets their hands on it, it’s likely that these leaks will persist.

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ leak details

The leaks from Pokémon Legends: Arceus that have been making the rounds on social media can’t be verified as the game has yet to officially be released, but a Google Drive folder (that has since been made private) containing a detailed list of Pokémon names and stats recently appeared online, albeit briefly.

A few new Pokémon have been announced through trailers and official screenshots released by Nintendo, such as the Hisuian variants of existing creatures, but the list that was seen online includes names that haven’t been officially revealed.

Read more:

It should be mentioned that Nintendo doesn’t take leaks lightly and The Pokémon Company has taken serious legal action in the past. In 2019, two defendants were made to pay $150,000 each for releasing pages from the official Sword and Shield strategy guide ahead of its publication.

We won’t be posting any of the information seen from the leaks, for those who are hoping to have a spoiler-free experience, but you can read more about how to pre-order the game here .

To find out more details on how to buy ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ read our full pre-order guide for more details

The Independent

