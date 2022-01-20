10 things: Raptors running out of steam as minutes pile up

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. One -- The Raptors reaped what they sowed. There was no atmosphere in their return home to Scotiabank Arena, except for the decidedly lackadaisical tone that started in warmups. Whether it was veteran leaders trying trick shots like Stephen Curry, or deep reserves chucking up half-court prayers a minute before tip-off, there was no sense of seriousness nor intent in how the Raptors approached the night, and it showed in the results. They fell down by 34 points in the first half against a road-weary and shorthanded opponent, to which they have already lost to earlier in the year. And while the Raptors deserve credit for how hard they fought despite the overwhelming deficit, they only have themselves to blame for not showing up at the start.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO