Leaders of two Detroit cultural institutions say they plan to seek help from local taxpayers to help sustain their operations. The Detroit HIstorical Society and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History are following the lead of the Detroit Zoo and the Detroit Institute of Arts, both of which were successful in their bids for taxpayer support in recent years. The Wright and the Historical Society are seeking, from Wayne and Oakland County voters, a yearly property tax of up to 0.4 mil in the two counties for up to 20 years, with the money to be split between the two organizations.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO