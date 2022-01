Question: I have been hearing a lot about equity lately. Is it the same as equality? If not, how is it different?. Answer: In years past, the terms were often used interchangeably, but in recent years equity has taken on a different meaning, though those who push for equity often hide under the cloak of equality. Today, however, there is a big difference between equity and equality. It’s the difference between equal treatment and equal outcomes. Equality means equal treatment, equal opportunity, equal competition, and outcomes that are impartially judged.

5 DAYS AGO