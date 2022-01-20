ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: SVU’: When Did Mariska Hargitay’s Husband Peter Hermann First Appear on Show?

By Madison Miller
 3 days ago
A love managed to blossom between the dramatic and somewhat depressing walls of “Law & Order: SVU” when Peter Hermann dropped by for a guest appearance.

When he met the star of the show, Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson, the rest was history.

Hermann first appeared on the show in 2002 as defense attorney Trevor Langan. This was only a few years after the show launched in 1999.

His very first appearance was in season 10 of “Law & Order” during the episode called “Mega.” This was his only appearance in the original series, unless he decides to pop by for a visit during the revival.

Then, he would make a lot of scattered appearances throughout “Law & Order: SVU” history. His first appearance was in the third season of the show in an episode called “Monogamy.” This first case involved the beating of seven-months-pregnant woman. Her unborn child was torn from her body through a terrifying cesarean section. He also appeared in the episodes “Surveillance” and “Competence” during that season.

After that, he had scattered appearances in season four to 12. He didn’t appear at all in seasons 13 or 14. He did come back for seasons 15, 16, 19, and 21. While, of course, he was also a part of the massive 500th episode from this current season.

He even penned her a really sweet note on Twitter regarding her 500th episode.

“@Mariska You’re at 500 episodes tonight. You astonish me. We met in episode 54. Best 447 episodes of my life. Congratulations, you beautiful life force. I love you. #SVU,” he wrote.

Romance on the Set of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

When Mariska Hargitay first saw Peter Hermann, she acted like a love-struck teenager. She opened up about falling in love with her now-husband of 17 years on “Law & Order: SVU” while on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

She recalled feeling very nervous and knowing for certain that Hermann was “very handsome.”

At some point, those sparks started to turn into something more. Fellow actors noticed, producers would give Hargitay the knowing eye. She said that he asked her out for their first date and wanted them to go to church together.

“And I was moving and I said, ‘Peter, I would love to but not today I am moving today.’ He was like, ‘Oh come on it’s an hour. It’s an hour.’ It was so funny, I just couldn’t resist so I went to church. And it was that day I remember we went to church… and I am crying and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon and I am crying because I am like, ‘I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him,’” Hargitay said.

