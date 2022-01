The public debate now raging regarding how to spend additional educational money has boiled down to a binary argument: give teachers a raise based on student performance or give teachers a raise without factoring in student performance. Although teachers should be paid well, I am a firm believer that paying teachers more will not improve student performance. And improving New Mexico’s student performance is the core issue that should be targeted with any new money. I propose thinking a little differently about where and how to apply this windfall.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO