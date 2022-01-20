ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

RCPD: Missouri man accused of child sex crimes in Manhattan

 3 days ago
MANHATTAN— A Missouri man has been arrested in connection to a rape reported to have occurred in Manhattan in July 2021, according to a media release...

Man sentenced in cold-case killing of 18-year-old Kan. woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2017 killing of an 18-year-old Topeka woman. Twenty-year-old Javon Amond Smith was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder and other crimes linked to the death of Kianna Cherise Hodges. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas woman accused of home-invasion robbery

NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a home-invasion robbery have made an arrest. On Jan. 18, police arreste 50-year-old Ginger Bass, 50, Seneca on a Nemaha County Warrant for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Battery, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff. According to the...
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
KC-area man charged with murder of his roommate

JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing on Jan. 19, of his roommate identified as Zackiery Lister according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Frelix C.O. Beighley-Beck, 22, Raytown, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Police: Man found shot to death in driveway of Kansas home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1100 Block of 47th Terrace in Kansas City, Kansas for a person found lying in the driveway, according to a media release. At the home, police found a man who...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Woman jailed for alleged stabbing at Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack and have made an arrest. Just after 7:00p.m. Thursday evening a domestic disturbance occurred at a residence in the 500 block Mound Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. During the disturbance a 36-year-old man was stabbed with...
ATCHISON, KS
Sheriff: Search warrant leads to arrest of Kan. drug suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an investigation at a Kansas home. On January 14, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Settlement in works over Kan. teacher who kicked kindergartner

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — The family of a Kansas girl who was kicked by her kindergarten teacher have reached a partial settlement. The Kansas City Star reports that lawyers for the child and her mother are seeking the court’s approval of an agreement with the former teacher, Crystal Smith.
SHAWNEE, KS
Kansas man accused of DUI in fatal 2019 motorcycle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal 2019 motorcycle accident have made an arrest. On Wednesday, police booked 31-year-old Travis Bryson on requested charges of that include involuntary manslaughter while under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KBI: Homicide investigation after man found dead in Rush Co.

RUSH COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Rush County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the death of a man from LaCrosse, Kan. Preliminary indications are the death is a result of homicide, according to a media release from the agency. Leslie Randa, 61, was...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 3 - Jan. 21

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy photos. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Adrian Jones, Distribute or possess with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Police: Kan. man did hundreds of dollars in damage to AC units

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft that resulted in the loss of hundreds of dollars. Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 5227 SW 22nd Place in Topeka on a report of a subject dismantling AC units, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas City man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man who participated in last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to home detention and probation. Carey Jon Walden was sentenced to 30 days of home detention, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor, The Kansas City Star reported.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KC police captain pulls man from burning home

KANSAS CITY —During the frigid Thursday morning Kansas City police officers came on scene of a fully involved residential fire near 25th and Prospect and called the KCMO fire department, according to a social media report. East Patrol Capt. Jennifer Jones saw the flames erupting from the home. She...
KANSAS CITY, MO
