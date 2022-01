Americana/alt-country and roots-rock band, Greensky Bluegrass are thrilled to share their eighth studio album Stress Dreams, out now via Thirty Tigers. Ahead of the release, Stress Dreams received high praise from critics. Garden & Gun calls the album "one of the most complete and engaging of the group’s more than twenty-year career" and Glide says “Stress Dreams perfectly exemplifies, once again, why Greensky Bluegrass is heralded as one of the most important & influential bands of the modern progressive-bluegrass era.” As Greensky continues to write their own script, Holler. points out that: “Once again, Greensky Bluegrass have deliberately gone outside the box.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO