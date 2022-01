In mankind's relentless pursuit of efficiency, technologies such as autonomous driving and AI have become the new frontier, and like any new experiment, semi-autonomous driving tech has been fraught with danger. Manufacturers such as Tesla have been at the forefront of the semiautonomous revolution, but have faced severe criticism due to the fact that its cars have caused several serious accidents and even a few deaths. Big players like Audi still think that fully autonomous driving is a pipe dream, but the fact of the matter is that companies are going to continue to push the new tech, and it needs to be regulated and rated, and that's exactly what the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is planning to do.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO