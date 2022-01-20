ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sia reveals she entered rehab after backlash to 'Music' film

By Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — Sia revealed that the backlash following her choices in her feature directorial debut, "Music," left her struggling with her mental health and she entered rehab as a result. The singer faced criticism from some advocates for its depiction of autism and for casting dancer...

