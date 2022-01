Legendary SoCal rappers Cypress Hill have just announced that they’re releasing their 10th album Back In Black on March 18 via MNRK. The album is their first since 2018’s Elephants on Acid and only their second in nearly 12 years. To mark the momentous occasion, the group released a brand new single, “Bye Bye,” as a follow-up to last year’s “Open Ya Mind” and “Champion Sound.” The latest song from the album also happens to include Dizzy Wright as one of only two features on the entire release.

