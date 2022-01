A startup based in Watertown and Amsterdam has added a $140 million round to its coffers as it gears up to bring its virus-fighting nasal sprays to the clinic. Leyden Labs, which was founded in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, announced the round on Tuesday. It was led by GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Casdin Capital, with additional backing from new investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Invus and Bluebird Ventures. Eli Casdin, founder of the eponymous venture capital firm, is joining Leyden's board as well.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 HOURS AGO