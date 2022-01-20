ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PG&E switching thousands of customers to a rate plan that would track how much energy they use and when they use it

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a couple of months thousands of PG&E...

www.actionnewsnow.com

The Independent

Energy suppliers are desperate to persuade their own customers to buy less electricity and gas

Large companies are not known for trying to persuade customers to buy less – but that’s what is happening in Britain thanks to soaring energy prices that are threatening a cost-of-living crisis for millions of households.Energy suppliers that have survived a brutal few months of unprecedented wholesale price are being forced to sell gas and electricity at a loss thanks to the government’s price cap. Selling less energy therefore benefits the bottom line.Unusually, it is currently in everyone’s interests to cut energy usage as much as possible: the supplier, the customer, the government and, of course, the planet. Because suppliers...
KIEM-TV Redwood News

PG&E restores power to the remaining customers affected by the winter storms

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Today, PG&E crews have successfully restored power to all businesses and residences affected by the winter storms a few weeks ago. At the peak of the storm, about 10 thousand customers were impacted. The last customers they restored power to were those located in rural areas and those difficult to reach. “We […] The post PG&E restores power to the remaining customers affected by the winter storms appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
iheart.com

Thousands Of PG&E Customers Still Without Power

Thousands of PG&E customers are still without power this morning, two weeks after a severe winter storm hit the Sierras and foothills. As of Sunday afternoon, PG&E reported more than 3,customers in the Sierras and Foothills were still without power, which should be restored by Tuesday at the latest. PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said that 5,765 customers were affected in the utility’s Sierra Division. In Nevada County, 3,550 customers were without power, along with 1,049 in Placer County, 750 in El Dorado County and 355 in Sierra County. The most extensive damage — caused by intense snowfall over a short period. There have been several community resource centers opened for those in the Sierra affected by the power outages, allowing residents to charge electronic devices or grab essential supplies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Cleaner Energy#Electricity
GreenBiz

How to use long-term thinking when choosing near-term energy solutions

This article is sponsored by Shell Energy. Large organizations in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector might allocate millions of dollars to their annual energy budgets. Many also struggle with disruptive outages, and there is also mounting pressure to reduce emissions from regulatory bodies, investors, customers and internal stakeholders alike. As a result, C&I leadership must make increasingly complex, critical decisions about how to power their operations.
mymotherlode.com

Power Outage Impacts Some Sonora PG&E Customers

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that 19 customers in the area of Shaws Flat Road, Highway 49, and that surrounding area lost power at about 9:15 this morning. The company reports that it is still investigating the exact cause of the incident. Some downed power lines were reportedly located in the area. The hope is to have all of the customers restored by 12:30pm.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Valero Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.59% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In VLO: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 49.69 shares of Valero Energy at the time with $1,000. This investment in VLO would have produced an average annual return of 15.38%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion.
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
