Yoga

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ben Ahlers

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Ahlers has only been acting professionally for a few years, but during that time he has already covered a lot of ground. He got his first big break in 2019 when he was cast in a TV series called The Village. Since then, he has been working consistently and now...

tvovermind.com

HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Spotted With True, 3, In 1st Photos Since Tristan Thompson’s Apology

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with her daughter True Thompson looking sleek in all black, proving that she’s not letting Tristan Thompson hold her back. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is on the move once again. Following Tristan Thompson’s apology for fathering another child with Maralee Nichols, the Good American founder was spotted for the first time as she stepped out with their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. In photos captured by paparazzi, the Khloe walked to and from her car wearing a leather jacket, black leggings and black boots, trying not to stand out. She topped off the stealthy outfit with a black beanie and mask as she covered her face with her pink phone.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
MOVIES
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Responds to Chris Noth’s Firing From ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah is weighing in after The Equalizer co-star Chris Noth exited the show amid assault allegations against him. During a recent interview with People (the TV Show!), Latifah called it “still surreal” that Noth, formerly a series regular, will no longer appear on the CBS procedural. The network announced its decision to drop him on Dec. 20 following The Hollywood Reporter reporting earlier in the month that two women had accused the Sex and the City alum of sexual assault. “It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” Latifah said in the new interview. “That’s...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Medical Issue That Led to Marc Anthony Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Yoga
Instagram
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Falynn Guobadia Says Kenya Moore Told Her About Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Engagement

Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia’s fallout led to headlines. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say already about Porsha Williams‘ engagement. They were shocked she began a romance with Simon Guobadia. When he appeared on the show, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha denied they had a real friendship. So she didn’t feel she violated the girl code. When Andy Cohen had Porsha on “Watch What Happens Live” to promote her spinoff, Porsha once again denied a friendship with Falynn. And she said Falynn’s time on the show didn’t work out because she befriended Kenya Moore instead.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Kanye West Appears to Send Warning to the Kardashians – ‘Don’t Play With My Kids’

Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
HIP HOP
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Kanye Tells Paparazzi He Wants a Percentage of the Money They Make Off His Image

Purported billionaire Kanye West wants a cut of the paparazzi’s earnings. The 44-year-old artist explained his stance Saturday during a run-in with photographers in Miami. Ye told the pap he wanted celebrities to take more control of their likeness—and one way to do this was by ensuring each star received a percentage of the money made from paparazzi photos and interviews.
CELEBRITIES

