10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ben Ahlers

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with her daughter True Thompson looking sleek in all black, proving that she’s not letting Tristan Thompson hold her back. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is on the move once again. Following Tristan Thompson’s apology for fathering another child with Maralee Nichols, the Good American founder was spotted for the first time as she stepped out with their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. In photos captured by paparazzi, the Khloe walked to and from her car wearing a leather jacket, black leggings and black boots, trying not to stand out. She topped off the stealthy outfit with a black beanie and mask as she covered her face with her pink phone.
