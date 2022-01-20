ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Mama Sita talks skincare company, being a minority business owner

fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSita Lewis quit her job in the corporate world to pursue...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Minority Business Profile: Antwon and Marcia Maxwell

FOX 5 continues its spotlight of local minority owned businesses! Wisdom Martin spoke with a husband and wife dynamic duo – photographer Antwon Maxwell and swimwear designer Marcia Maxwell -- both entrepreneurs working on two different businesses!
ECONOMY
lakegastongazette-observer.com

New Skincare Spa and Medical Aesthetics business partnership takes off in Gasburg

Starting a business is an incredibly difficult feat. According to Bloomberg News Agency, 80% of new businesses fail within the first 18 months. With finding a strategic location, massive startup costs, and trying to build a loyal customer base, many can understand why. But, there are rare moments where all the puzzle pieces align and a new business gets off the ground. Such is the case with Lasting Impressions, LLC. and Medical Aesthetics of Lake Gaston.
GASBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare#Business Owner#Miracle Butter Cream
signalscv.com

Business owner returns Amazon packages

Fady Yakub, the owner of Habebe Cafe & Hookah Lounge in Castaic, was surprised to hear hundreds of undelivered Amazon packages had been tossed behind his business. Yakub said his hookah business is struggling, and he regularly visits in the morning to check up on the progress. His employees quickly approached him, which alarmed him that something was wrong.
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
Newswatch 16

Small business owners sticking together

MAYFIELD, Pa. — Sara Roscioli has been around small businesses her entire life. Her parents, her aunt, and her grandfather were all small business owners. She said, "It's just in the blood." Now, she's following in their footsteps, opening Mayfield SubShop in Lackawanna County with her cousin and aunt...
MAYFIELD, PA
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy