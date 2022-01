Dragon Ball Super is seemingly setting the stage for Gohan to go back to his Cell Saga roots with the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! The new movie is the first new Dragon Ball Super anime in four long years, and it's exciting to see not only for that alone but for the fact that Gohan and Piccolo are being touted as the main forces of the film. Ever since the Majin Buu saga seemed to take Gohan down a peg, the fighter has never really been the same since. But that could be changing very soon with the new movie.

