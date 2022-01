In posts shared across Canon USA’s social media profiles, the company revealed a new Cinema EOS camera system will be released at 7am (EST) on January 19, 2022. Alongside the phrase ‘it’s coming,’ which accompanied the teaser image, Canon says to be ‘ready for anything’ and to ‘stay tuned for the big announcement.’ While it might be futile to draw conclusions from the teaser, the use of the word ‘big’ and the rather substantial video tripod shown in the image suggests the camera might be on the larger side of things. However, that’s pure speculation and somewhat contradicts the rumors out there suggesting the camera will be the EOS R5c, a cinema-oriented version of Canon’s EOS R5 camera system.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO