Michigan has been the most disappointing team in all of college basketball this season. That might read like an opinion, but based on the preseason top 25 it’s factually quantifiable. The Wolverines were No. 6 in the AP preseason top 25. They were the preseason favorites to win the Big Ten. And they had even more respect from Vegas than from pollsters. Michigan had the top preseason odds to win the NCAA tournament behind favorite Gonzaga.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO