Independence, MO

Man found shot in vehicle on 40 Highway in Independence

By Juan Cisneros, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle on Valley View Road and 40 Highway.

According to police, officers responded to a “man down” call at the intersection. The caller told police the victim was passed out inside a gray pick-up truck.

When officer arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Independence police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. After reviewing surveillance video in the area, police want to talk to the driver of a black or dark green early 2000’s model Chevrolet pickup.

The department released pictures of the truck in question. The say the truck appears to have an extended cab and a toolbox mounted in the bed.

Police say the vehicle was last seen driving east on US 40 Highway from the scene. Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting or the truck to call dispatch at 816-836-3600.

Detectives said the victim remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

