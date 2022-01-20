ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/20/22: Daddy Yankee, Katie Krall, and Chris Denorfia

By Anders Jorstad
Lookout Landing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello everyone and happy Thursday! Here are the latest updates from the sport of baseball, which you may have forgotten exists. Famous rapper Daddy Yankee was almost a Mariners farmhand? Who knows, but that’s what he’s telling people, anyway. Around the league... The MLB Players’ Association is...

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Denorfia
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Daddy Yankee
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/24/22: Isaiah Campbell, Taylor Trammell, and Matt Klentak

Good morning all! Start your week off with a light batch of baseball news. Mariners prospect Isaiah Campbell reflects on last season with a vision for the future. Could the Mariners benefit from a trade involving Taylor Trammell, Luis Torrens, and Jake Fraley? Ryan Divish at the Seattle Times analyzes each player’s trade value and the possibilities of involving them in a trade package.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Baseball Prospectus#Baseball America#Cba#The Space Cowboys#The Red Sox#Double A Northeast League#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/25/22

Associated Press | Jake Seiner: Despite some tabloids’ implications, there was nothing nefarious afoot when the Mets hired Eric Chávez away from his planned Yankees assistant hitting coach position to take over the primary hitting coach gig in Queens. Mets GM Billy Eppler told reporters that he was in contact with former mentor Brian Cashman about Chávez before the former slugger was officially announced by the Yankees, and there was always an “understanding” that if the Mets did want Chávez for the main job, then the Yankees would yield. It makes sense, as it’s not good practice in the industry to deny employees a chance to take a better job elsewhere.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Lookout Landing is hiring

Hey friends, John Trupin here from Lookout Landing. Five and a half years ago I responded to an open hiring call here at LL. Without reservation, the experience has changed my life. Though I’d long been a LLurker, the opportunity to write here - at the time fully for free - helped me develop a community, grow as a writer, and learn enough to fill a cheesy feel-good family movie trailer. One of the things I’ve learned since being made the Deputy Managing Editor (Kate promises my big shiny badge is in the mail, it’s just four years delayed) is that even when you love doing something, it can be difficult to maintain the necessary fervor, especially when the subject of that fervor stretches from March-to- October, with 162 events to cover, plus spring training and, well, never in the history of this blog but THEORETICALLY playoffs. The creativity and energy of new ideas and growing writers is what has been at the heart of this site since its inception. Whether your perspective is humorous, scientific, heartfelt, statistical, esoteric, a blend of some or all, or something else entirely, we would love to hear from you as an applicant. Some important details!
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy