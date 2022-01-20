ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Mayer is selling a New Bologna-Inspired Beauty Mask

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Mayer is now selling a bologna-inspired “face mask.” It’s one of those beauty masks that people put on at home to moisturize their skin…. The mask is pink, like a slice of bologna, and it sort of resembles how kids will bite holes in the slices for their eyes and...

Footwear News

Sofia Richie Makes Workouts Look Chic in a Black Thermal Top, APL Leggings and Sleek Sneakers

Sofia Richie knows how to look stylish, even at the gym. In a new photo posted on her Instagram story today, the media personality poses alongside fitness guru Megan Roup. In the quick snap, the daughter of Lionel Richie sported an athleisure look that included a long-sleeve seamless black top featuring a white zipper closure that covered her neck. The model pulled her blond hair back in a loose ponytail and opted for subtle accessories, which were small diamond stud earrings. Richie paired her top with black leggings from APL. The leggings included a red and white design below one knee and...
ARTnews

Louis Vuitton Shows Final Virgil Abloh Collection, Curator Stephane Ackermann Dies, and More: Morning Links for January 21, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines FAIR PLAY. Running an art fair does not sound like a fun job these days, with case spikes and health regulations constantly threatening the best-laid plans. Art Basel Hong Kong is on the calendar for March (with a bevy of “ghost booths”), but has May dates as a backup, as ARTnews has noted. TEFAF Maastricht in the Netherlands has rescheduled its March fair to June. And right now, in Los Angeles, the LA Art Show is on; a bevy of events, including Frieze, arrive next month. In the L.A. Times, Deborah Vankin writes that a “choose your own adventure” approach has taken hold, as people make their own...
papermag.com

Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

The world of fashion has lost another one of its greatest icons. French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away. He was 73 years old. On Sunday evening, a black square was posted on the designer's Instagram page. The caption read, "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." No details regarding the cause of death were immediately revealed to the public.
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge gives us a lesson in one-tone dressing

The Duchess of Cambridge has inspired our wardrobes once more. Kate stepped out in a cosy winter look yesterday (20 January), made up of chic, complementing neutral tones, as she visited care workers in the UK with her husband Prince William. The couple met with frontline staffers who had experienced...
The Independent

Kenzo returns to Japanese roots in history-making moment

It was a fashion history-making moment in Paris for Kenzo on Sunday as it unveiled the debut for its first Japanese designer since house founder Kenzo Takada. Nigo, 51, thus becomes only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment represents a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity.The show venue of Galerie Vivienne underlined the historic importance of the debut collection, teasing out parallels between the Nigo and Takada. Both are Japanese, both studied at the same Tokyo fashion...
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Rosé Does Skater Style in Adidas Puffer, Sweatpants & White Sneakers

Rosé, one-fourth of K-pop girl group Blackpink, showed her sporty side in a new photo dump. The “On The Ground” singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, where she wore light gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with an Adidas Originals puffer jacket. The sporty outerwear featured a black color palette, as well as a hood and Adidas’ signature trefoil accent. The star, who also shared clips and photos of herself skateboarding, completed her look with a black beanie and face mask. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie) When it came to shoes, the “How You...
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
