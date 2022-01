Martha Sepúlveda, 51, finally got her wish. The devout Roman Catholic died by euthanasia on Saturday morning in a clinic in Medellín, Colombia, in the company of her family. But it was a long road for the woman who made headlines when she asked to be allowed to die by euthanasia without an immediate terminal prognosis — those expected to live for six months or less — arguing that she did not want to wait for even more pain and difficulties from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, an incurable and degenerative disease.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO