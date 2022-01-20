ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSFE Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of LP February 8, 2022 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

By Kessler Topaz Meltzer, Check, LLP
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") (NYSE: BFT). The action charges Paysafe with violations of the...

