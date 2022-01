Curiously absent from the Sundance Film Festival and Berlinale is the latest work from an alum of both festivals, Josephine Decker. Following up Madeline’s Madeline and Shirley, the director is back with The Sky Is Everywhere, an Apple and A24 production that will be arriving early next month. Adapted by Jandy Nelson, based on her novel, the film follows a high schooler who loses her older sister and attempts to regain her footing in life. Ahead of the February 11 release on Apple TV+ and in theaters, the first trailer has now arrived.

