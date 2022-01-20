ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open source behavioral experiment software for neuroscience and psychology #OpenSource #MicroPython

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePyControl is a system of open source hardware and software for controlling behavioral experiments in neuroscience and psychology, built around the MicroPython microcontroller. pyControl makes it easy to program complex behavioral tasks using a clean, intuitive, and flexible syntax for specifying tasks as state machines. User created task definition files, written...

blog.adafruit.com

HackerNoon

How to Find Open Source Projects for Beginners

Open Source Guides is like a 101 for open-source guides on. It’ll enlighten you on Open Source and various other elements involved in it. It's the right way to do things. It helps you improve your skills, build meaningful connections, and also build your career. I've compiled a list of some great platforms that help beginner developers find great open source projects and issues to make their first contribution. But before starting, if you don’t know what open source is - Read this post.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Why we built an open source testing framework

If you've ever wanted to join an open source community and contribute or start an open source project of your own, then read on to find out about our fun and awesome open source project we created from scratch at Red Hat. I'm a Software Quality Engineering Manager in the OpenStack Networking group, and together with a team of engineers both from my team and from R&D, we collaborated to create the Tobiko open source testing framework.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Same old arguments on using open source software #OpenSource #Linux

It’s been three decades since Linux launched the modern world of free, open-source software but you’d hardly have known that at a New Hampshire state legislative hearing Tuesday. The hearing, concerning two bills that aim to have New Hampshire government use more non-proprietary software, covered debate points on...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Open Source Institute forms to boost open-source skills

In an effort to improve open-source skills in the IT sector, the University of Canberra and Instaclustr have formed the Open Source Institute (OpenSI). OpenSI will focus on open source training, certification, and research and development. The first online course offered through OpenSI will be Developer Training and Certification for...
EDUCATION
Dark Reading

Oxeye Introduce Open Source Payload Deobfuscation Tool

TEL AVIV – January 12th, 2022 – Oxeye, a technology innovator in cloud-native application security testing solutions, today unveiled the first 2022 open-source initiative with the introduction of Ox4Shell. The powerful and free open-source payload deobfuscation tool is the first in a series of solutions to be developed by Oxeye to assist developers, AppSec professionals, and the open-source community. Ox4Shell is designed to confront what some are calling the “Covid of the Internet,” known as the Log4Shell zero-day vulnerability. To counter a very effective obfuscation tactic used by malicious actors, Oxeye’s new open-source tool (available on GitHub) exposes hidden payloads which are actively being used to confuse security protection tools and security teams.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Alternatives to Autodesk Flame: Free and Open Source

Autodesk Flame is 3D visual effects (VFX), finishing, and color grading software. Flame is available for Linux but it’s proprietary software. What are the best free and open source alternatives to Autodesk Flame?
SOFTWARE
Silicon Republic

Google, GitHub want to make open-source software more secure

Recent cybersecurity threats such as Log4Shell have sparked interest in public-private partnerships and other initiatives to secure open-source software. Major US tech companies including Google and GitHub came together at a White House summit yesterday (13 January) to discuss ways to make the open-source software space more secure in light of recent vulnerabilities.
BUSINESS
Synthtopia

New Open Source Microsound Resynthesizer

Puremagnetik has introduced Ember, an open source microsound resynthesizer. “Ember is a sophisticated microsound collage tool that employs granular resynthesis to configure complex sound composites. Inspired by musique concrète pioneers of the past several decades, Ember harnesses modern digital algorithms with classic splicing techniques to create dense and evolving soundscapes. Point it to a folder of sounds and Ember will generate a composite of granular textures that you can later use in your electronic composition process.”
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Neuroscience goes viral

Viral tools are a mainstay in mammalian neuroscience, but there is room for improvement. Different serotypes of AAVs naturally exhibit a variety of tropisms (preferences); rational design or directed evolution approaches can further shift or restrict their tropism. Among these approaches, the M-CREATE and DELIVER platforms shine (Nat. Methods 17, 541"“550, 2020; Cell 184, 4919"“4938, 2021). M-CREATE combines in vivo positive selection with post hoc negative selection, which evolves rAAV capsids with increased efficiency and specificity. DELIVER involves an especially stringent selection step to enrich for potent rAAVs. Furthermore, the method does not rely on transgenes during selection and can therefore be used to evolve rAAVs in species that are not easily amenable to transgenic approaches. Both platforms have already generated useful rAAVs with enhanced tropisms towards astrocytes, neurons and skeletal muscle. It will be exciting to see whether rAAVs with specificity toward particular neuronal types can be generated using these methods.
SCIENCE
hackaday.com

Open Source Replacement For EzCAD

[Bryce] obtained a fiber laser engraver to use for rapid PCB prototyping last Fall. But he was soon frustrated by the limitations of the standard EzCAD software that typically comes with these and similar devices — it is proprietary, doesn’t have features aimed at PCB manufacturing, only runs on Windows, and is buggy. As one does, [Bryce] decided to ditch EzCAD and write his own tool, Balor, named after the King of the Fomorians.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

SHIELD Experience Software Upgrade 9.0 Brings App Updates for GFN Users

A new update for GeForce NOW users has come in the form of a new upgrade in the SHIELD Software Experience. The update is currently rolling out on all NVIDIA SHIELD TVs and will be available for TV users starting today. The update brings various quality of life improvements as well as new ways to work with the Android 11 Operating System.
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Open source isn't the security problem – misusing it is

Opinion We're going to be cleaning up Apache Log4j security problems for months to come, but the real problem isn't that it was open-source software. It's how we track and use open-source code. When security vulnerabilities were found in the extremely popular open-source Apache Log4j logging library, we knew we...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

MicroPython version 1.18 released #Python @micropython

The MicroPython dev team has announced MicroPython, v1.18! There were 335 commits since the last release on September 2021, so there were about 2.5 commits per day since then. This release of MicroPython sees a boost to the overall performance of the VM and runtime… Performance options are enabled on the esp32, mimxrt, rp2, stm32 and unix ports. For esp32 and mimxrt some code is also moved to RAM to further boost performance. On stm32, performance increases by about 20% for benchmarks that are heavy on name lookups, like misc_pystone.py and misc_raytrace.py. On esp32 performance can increase by 2-3x, and on mimxrt it is up to 6x.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Understanding Switch Bounce (and How to Debounce)

Switch bounce, the multiple physical contacts that can occur as a switch is engaged and finally comes to rest (think of a bouncing ball), is an issue that every electronics circuit designer has to contend with. This Digi-Key video looks at switch bounce and why it occurs and some of...
COMPUTERS
devops.com

Using Open Source to Secure Software Supply Chains

Recently, there’s been a lot of attention paid to software supply chain security. In particular, here’s a quote from the May 2021 presidential executive order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity: “The Federal government must … advance toward zero trust architecture; accelerate movement to secure cloud services, including … platform as a service (PaaS).”
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

The Great Search: Small ‘cap-less’ headphone driver #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @adafruit @DigiKey

(Video) For our tiny handheld gamer board, we want to have a headphone driver that does not require a lot of board space. Even if the chip is small, most simple amplifiers require output blocking capacitors to avoid DC bias on the speakers. But, now-a-days, you can get ‘cap-less’ drivers that generate a faux-ground. This makes for a very tiny board.
ELECTRONICS
CSO

Tech sector embraces public-private collaboration on open-source software security

Hoping to foster improved security of open-source software, the White House hosted a meeting last week with some of the largest public and private users and maintainers of open-source software. Widely used open-source software “brings unique value, and has unique security challenges, because of its breadth of use and the number of volunteers responsible for its ongoing security maintenance,” the White House said.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

macropopsicle – a cute open source two key macro-pad #Keyboards #CircuitPython @Hackaday

MacroPopsicle is a tasty two key macro-pad is perfect for use when you need a couple of keys and have a sweet novelty doing to. This treat is powered by an Adafruit QT Py, a couple of Cherry MX-style switches, some wires, and a handful of printed parts. It’s easily mapped using CircuitPython, edited in any text editor as the board appears as a USB drive.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Real-time analytics on US Government websites

Analytics.usa.gov provides a window into how people are interacting with the United States government online. The data comes from a unified Google Analytics account for U.S. federal government agencies known as the Digital Analytics Program. This program helps government agencies understand how people find, access, and use government services online. The program does not track individuals, and anonymizes the IP addresses of visitors.
INTERNET

