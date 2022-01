This command van from Volatus and Draxxon could greatly increase the efficacy of drones in the field. From DroneDJ:. In its partnership with Illinois-based DRAXXON, Volatus will outfit a range of vehicles – from SUVs to vans or even larger, if desired – with all the communication and navigational tech first responders and other public services on drone missions require. The company says all equipment is tested and optimized before delivery – from multicellular bonded modems that provide satellite communication, to flight operations integration and hardware. Drones and their accessories can also be purchased by clients wanting additional aerial assets.

