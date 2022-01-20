ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Wallace and Gromit Return With New Movie Coming to Netflix

By Matt Singer
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time in almost 15 years, the most beloved stop-motion animated franchise is getting a new installment. Wallace & Gromit, the ongoing tales of a bumbling British inventor and his loyal pooch, will return with a new film that will debut on Netflix. The as-yet untitled movie...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

As a new year begins, a bevy of new titles are now available to stream on Netflix. It can be daunting trying to figure out what to watch on the streaming service, and narrowing the selection down to what’s been newly added is an easy way way ensure you’re finding something you haven’t seen before (or haven’t seen in a long time).
MOVIES
romper.com

Hallelujer! Madea Is Making A Comeback In A New Movie On Netflix

Hellur and good day, everybody! Let’s get into rotation about Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix special featuring Madea. The actor’s beloved and most iconic character is coming out of retirement and making a comeback on Netflix for A Madea Homecoming in February, so here’s everything you need to know.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022. Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million. Reached for comment, Netflix...
MOVIES
dbltap.com

Studio Behind Wallace and Gromit Working on Open World Game

According to a new Level/Narrative designer job listing, Aardman are working on a "mad, open world" game. Aardman, the British animation studio perhaps best known for creating Wallace and Gromit, are reportedly working on a new game which features an open world. The studio is no stranger to video games, having co-developed the narrative adventure game 11-11: Memories Retold alongside DigixArt.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Park
Person
Julia Sawalha
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Mark Burton
96.5 KVKI

‘Moon Knight’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

When we first see Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant in the new trailer for Moon Knight, he’s playing with a Rubik’s Cube. Why is that important? Well, a Rubik’s Cube has many different faces — just as Isaac’s character has at least three personas that we know about (Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and Moon Knight). Plus the Rubik’s Cube is all jumbled up and scrambled — just as Isaac’s memories are similarly scrambled as the show begins.
MOVIES
WSVN-TV

New movies coming out in 2022

New year, new imaginary six-pack, and new movies. A lot of them. But really, can you ever have too many? That is, assuming they don’t get delayed again and again! Deco’s got a look at some of this year’s most anticipated releases. Suit up, movie fans! 2022...
MOVIES
96.5 KVKI

‘Moon Knight’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac Joins the MCU

Since Marvel launched its Disney+ television shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we haven’t gone more than a month or two without new episodes of something to look forward to every Wednesday. But with Hawkeye ending around Christmas, we’re now in the midst of the longest hiatus between Marvel Disney+ shows so far; it will be more than three full months until the next series premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallace Gromit#British#Aardman News#Chicken Run
96.5 KVKI

‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Show Reveals Full Title and Premise

Since it’s been announced, Amazon has promoted its upcoming series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth novels as a Lord of the Rings show. But that’s not quite right; it does not adapt the story from The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books. It’s not simply retelling the events of the Peter Jackson movies. Instead, it is a prequel set many years before The Lord of the Rings books and films. So even though it was always referred to as “The Lord of the Rings,” it really needed a different title.
TV SERIES
96.5 KVKI

Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

While all signs have been pointing to this news for a long time, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has officially confirmed that Season 2 of Hwang Dong-hyuk's breakout series Squid Game is on the way. Sarandos revealed the update during an interview focusing on the streaming platform’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings....
TV SERIES
96.5 KVKI

A Live-Action ‘Aristocats’ Is In The Works At Disney

Disney’s collection of classic films that have received a live-action remake keeps getting bigger and bigger. According to Deadline, the studio will adapt the 1970 animated film The Aristocats for today’s audiences. Considered the start of the “Dark Age” of Disney — which ran from around 1968 to 1988 following Walt Disney’s death — The Aristocats tells the story of a family of aristocratic cats whose fortune is robbed by a greedy butler.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Talking With Tami

New Movie: Netflix ‘Raising Dion’ Season 2

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta. See the trailer inside….
TV SERIES
96.5 KVKI

Actors Who Turned Down Marvel Roles

Not a month goes by without an announcement of major new additions to the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After several decades of Marvel movies and shows, hundreds of acting talents have now appeared in the MCU. Sometimes, it seems as if the studio has consumed every actor in Hollywood, like some kind of moviemaking Galactus.
MOVIES
96.5 KVKI

‘The King’s Man’ Announces Hulu Premiere Date

Kingsman became a major franchise for Fox in the last few years, with the first two films in the series — 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle each grossing over $100 million in the U.S. and more than $400 million worldwide. For the third film, rather than continuing the story Colin Firth’s master spy Harry Hart and his protégé Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton, director Matthew Vaughn made a prequel, dubbed The King’s Man, which told the story of how the spy organization of the title first came into existence.
MOVIES
96.5 KVKI

Guillermo Del Toro’s Stop-Motion ‘Pinocchio’ Debuts First Trailer

Horror and sci-fi master Guillermo del Toro will try something new with his next project: Children’s animation. And a musical to boot!. For the last several years, del Toro has been working on a stop-motion adaptation of the classic fairy tale Pinocchio. Just about a month removed from del Toro’s last film, the decidedly not for children Nightmare Alley, this next project is getting closer to completion. Netflix announced today that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will premiere on the service by the end of this year. They made the announcement with an first teaser for the film, which features the voice of Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, del Toro’s version of Jiminy Cricket from Disney’s Pinocchio. (in the original story, it was simply an unnamed talking cricket, so Jiminy is an invention of Disney’s.)
People

New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in February, Including Sweet Magnolias and Inventing Anna

As January wraps up and you finish watching all the movies and TV shows that are currently on your queue, Netflix has plenty more titles in store for February. In addition to dropping the highly anticipated second seasons of hit shows including Space Force (starring Steve Carell) and Sweet Magnolias, we're also getting a handful of new original series including Shondaland's Inventing Anna.
TV SHOWS
96.5 KVKI

Boba Fett Talks Too Much On His Show, Says Temuera Morrison

Star Wars fans have been waiting for decades to learn the story of the mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett. Now that The Book of Boba Fett is here though, some viewers are voicing complaints about the show, from its sluggish pacing, to its flashback-heavy structure, to its sluggish action, to its depiction of Boba himself, who has been transformed from a ruthless bounty hunter into a surprisingly principled underworld kingpin. Gone is the guy who would solve his problems with a blaster or a rocket from his backpack. Instead, on his new series, Boba Fett wanders around Tatooine trying to negotiate with everyone and anyone he meets. Boba Fett had just four lines in The Empire Strikes Back. In The Book of Boba Fett, he talks constantly.
TV & VIDEOS
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy