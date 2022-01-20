When Member-First Means Digital First: Part Two

Note: PLOS published the following press release on January 18, 2022. SAN FRANCISCO — The Public Library of Science (PLOS) today announced that PLOS Digital Health published its initial cohort of papers. PLOS announced the launch of five new journals last year and PLOS Digital Health is the second of these journals with papers ready for publication. The journal’s mission is to drive transformation in the delivery of equitable and unbiased healthcare through ethically conducted, impactful and immediately accessible research. The journal will accept papers from our diverse community of researchers, which will include engineers, social scientists and industry leaders among others. The journal has so far received nearly 150 submissions from researchers around the world.

