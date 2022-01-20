Jail for prolific romance fraudster who fleeced besotted lonely hearts
To his victims, he was “Tony Eden,” a middle-aged white man looking for romance online while working overseas for a drilling company. In reality, he was a school caretaker named Osagie Aigbonohan. Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, he was part of a criminal gang with links to the notorious “Black Axe”...
The son of notorious hook-handed hate cleric Abu Hamza has been jailed for more than three years over a plot to set up bank accounts to launder almost £350,000. Ti-to Ibn-Sheikh was handed information by an HSBC bank insider, which he used to create false identities for account holders, Southwark Crown Court heard.
A police officer who was jailed for assaulting two black members of the public while on duty has been found dead at his home. Declan Jones, a former constable with West Midlands Police, was said to have caused a public relations “disaster” for police with the assaults on consecutive days in April 2020.
A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
A Long Island couple has been charged with hate crimes and child endangerment after launching an unprovoked verbal attack against a biracial couple and their 10-year-old son on a commuter train. According to WNBC, the incident occurred as Liz Edelkind, who is Afro-Latina, was heading home from a Knicks game...
Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org. Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre has been sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison after...
The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
Police have said foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body is reported to have been brought into a post office in an attempt to collect his pension. Officers in Ireland are investigating reports two men carried the body into the store before fleeing when challenged by staff. The man, named locally as Peadar Doyle, was found to be dead at the post office in the town of Carlow. A Garda spokesperson said a post mortem had been concluded on Saturday, with the findings not being made public “for operational reasons”. They added: “Foul play...
A NEW Covid strain dubbed "Omicron's sister" has been designated a variant under investigation by UK health chiefs. It originally emerged in early December, not long after Omicron started spreading around the world. The sub-lineage is known as BA.2, with most cases of Omicron from the original BA.1 variant. It...
A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
LONDON (AP) — An American man who authorities say faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud before fleeing to Scotland was jailed Friday after he failed to show up for an extradition hearing. Nicholas Alahverdian, who has used a number of aliases including Nicholas Rossi, was denied bail at Edinburgh […]
