Alice Cooper penned a touching tribute to Meat Loaf, who passed away today (January 21) at the age of 74. Cooper shared his tribute via Twitter and wrote, “Meat Loaf was one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll, and he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around. He just felt like a best friend to everyone no matter how long it had been since you last saw him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO