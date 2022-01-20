Administrator CLI access via Cloud Identity Engine

Ransomware, Zero Trust and maximizing cyber investments among key topics to take center stage at the January 27 half-day conference. Hitachi ID, a leading enterprise identity and privileged access management provider with the industry’s only single Identity, Privileged Access, Threat Detection, and Password Management platform, today announced registration for its second annual ‘Power of One’ virtual conference which will take place on January 27, 2022 is now open. Over the last year, cyberattacks have become increasingly pervasive and malicious, exfiltrating sensitive, privileged data in return for significant payouts. Hitachi ID’s free half-day online event, will give registered participants advice and insights as they look to enhance their cybersecurity solutions and decrease risk in 2022 and beyond.

