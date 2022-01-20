Doubt if global protect can be integrated with WSUS

Greetings PAN community. Hoping to find someone that has seen this issue already so that I can move forward with my implementation of Intune Baselines. We use Configuration profiles at the moment to manage our fleet where we use the Global Protect client for vpn and OKTA for MFA to complete the connection. I have a test group set up in Azure to test the functionality of our endpoints using the Nov2021 Microsoft Intune baseline. Upon applying the Intune baseline policy to the test group, Global Protect fails to make a vpn connection. A window pops up states: "script error" LIne: 8 char: 3 error: Access is denied code: 0 ---- Then at bottom of window asks if you want to continue running scripts. Regardless of choosing yes or no, another window pops up with "global protect" in top bar but the entire rest of window is blank. While this window is up the GP client says it's still connecting. It looks as if the blank window might be a screen to enter credentials, but it's blank.

