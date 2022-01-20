Doubt if global protect can be integrated with WSUS

CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA helps organizations maintain a holistic cybersecurity approach to protect data and users from supply chain attacks, ransomware and wormable exploits. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. , a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, announced the availability of CrowdStrike Falcon Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) support for macOS and Linux platforms, extending comprehensive protection with an identity and data-centric approach across all platforms. Additionally, CrowdStrike announced new Zero Trust partner integrations with Airgap, Appgate, CyberArk, TruU and Twingate, all of whom will leverage CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA to help joint customers reduce their attack surface and simplify, empower and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. These partner integrations expand the CrowdStrike Zero Trust partner ecosystem which includes Akamai, Cloudflare, Google Cloud, Netskope, Okta and Zscaler.
Comments / 0