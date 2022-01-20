NFL Draft: Top Alabama Linebacker Going Pro

Christian Harris Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Crimson Tide will be losing a three-year starter on their defense as linebacker Christian Harris has decided it is time for the next step of his career.

The Crimson Tide will be losing a three-year starter on their defense as linebacker Christian Harris has decided it is time for the next step in his career. Harris did something only the best of Alabama players have done: Start as a true freshman. Usually, the powerhouse is built on years of recruits, so playing time comes with experience, but the former four-star from Baton Rouge, La., was special from Day 1.

A multi-positional athlete in high school, Harris plays the position with athleticism and anticipation like a player with experience on both sides of the ball. He fits the bill in terms of a modern-day off-ball linebacker with versatility at 6-foot-2, 232 pounds. Teams are looking for their stacked defenders to win against the run, but be athletic enough to cover in space or match running backs in man coverage.

With fluid hips and adequate play strength, Harris checks the boxes. What is most impressive is his ability to diagnose and trust his eyes. His instincts and ability to key on run fits will help separate him in this year’s draft class. He credits much of his success on the field to the coaching staff and university, as stated in his declaration post: “Being a student-athlete at the University of Alabama has molded me not only as a football player but as a man able to succeed in whatever I set out to accomplish.”

While his tape speaks for itself, Harris will not be without competition as fellow SEC linebacker Nakobe Dean (Georgia) has also declared for the NFL Draft. Seeing how the two test and interview will be very intriguing and could separate them on draft day. With such a class of talent, it will take every facet to stand out above the rest come April.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFLPA Bowl (COMING SOON)

East/West Shrine Bowl (COMING SOON)

Senior Bowl (COMING SOON)

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes