The armourer for Rust is suing the film’s gun and ammunition supplier following the fatal on-site shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Hutchins died after a gun held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin was accidentally fired during rehearsals at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Baldwin, who has not been charged in relation to Hutchins’s death, has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is now suing PDQ Arm and Prop LLC, claiming the supplier gave her a cache...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO