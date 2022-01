With the release of Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake-S processors expected to be made later this year (probably around November), while they are fully expected to be retaining the LGA1700 socket as seen on Alder Lake-S, I think it goes without saying that this will also see the debut of new 700-series motherboards. New processors (nearly) always get new motherboards. And in something just to confirm this, following a report via TechPowerUp, Biostar is seemingly one of the first to at least get their EEC registrations out of the way with numerous Z790 and B760 models having just appeared on the website!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO