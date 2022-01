Many people believe that some are born with talent and are naturally good at math, while others are simply not. Although many research and studies have proved that mathematical ability can’t be inherent and that everyone e can become great at it if they put in the time and the effort in it. Math is simply explained as reading. If you don’t know how all of the letters sound, you would not be able to utter words, read a library book or even a sentence, or write an essay or the needed term paper to get your degree.

