The Simpsons are easily one of the most famous fictional families in TV history. In the more than 30 years since they’ve been on the air, Bart and the rest of the Simpson crew have become iconic figures in pop culture. Even if you have never seen the show, you can probably name all of the members of the Simpson family. At this point, there are people all over the world who probably feel like they know the Simpsons personally. One thing that many people don’t know, though, is that the Simpsons aren’t as fictional as they may seem. While it’s true that the Simpson family doesn’t technically exist. There is a real-life family that was the inspiration for the Simpsons. Keep reading to learn more about the family that inspired some of the world’s most legendary cartoon characters.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO