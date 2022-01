If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you find a beauty product you simply can’t live without, you stick to it. Why mess with something that’s already good? Though most celebs try a billion different makeup products as a result of being in front of the camera 24/7, there are some who do stay true to their holy grail mainstays. One such celeb is Olivia Munn. You may know her for her many acting roles, her newborn baby and, of course, her unmatched natural makeup looks. One...

4 DAYS AGO