Will the market crash in 2022? Inflation and interest rates have investors on edge, and many believe we are in an economic bubble. Stock market predictions will always have bears and bulls battling, but as a long-term investor for over 20 years, I would like to share my thoughts. In today's video, I discuss why long-term investing in growth stocks works over time and the overall stock market outlook for 2022. The below video also discusses key technical levels of the Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and compares it to the dot-com stock market bubble of 2000.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO