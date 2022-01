In celebration of Hitman 3‘s first birthday, IO Interactive is finally bringing the entire World of Assassination trilogy to Xbox Game Pass. Aside from being free-to-play for Game Pass subscribers on both Xbox and PC, the beloved series will also be making its way onto Microsoft’s various platforms as a purchasable bundle as well as both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. With the exclusive agreement ending with Epic Games, the games will also now be available via Steam. If you’re a fan of virtual reality, Hitman 3 will now move beyond PlayStation VR and be available for those running VR headsets off PCs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO