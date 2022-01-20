ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Use of Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy in Elderly Patients With Muscle- Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Population-Based Study, 2006-2017

By Natasza Posielski, MD
cancernetwork.com
 5 days ago

Patients 70 years or older that received neoadjuvant chemotherapy and radical cystectomy had better overall survival than those undergoing radical cystectomy alone. Bladder cancer is a disease of the elderly (median age at diagnosis, 73 years).1 Current guidelines recommend that patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) be given neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC)...

www.cancernetwork.com

cancernetwork.com

The Evolution of Therapy Sequencing in Advanced Bladder Cancer

Daniel Petrylak, MD: It’s going to be very interesting to see how the field develops over the next several years. This is going to be a challenge for clinicians because we do have the FDA approval of nivolumab as adjuvant therapy for 1 year in those patients who’ve undergone cystectomy. T2 disease or higher for those patients who’ve had neoadjuvant chemotherapy, for T3 or higher for non-neoadjuvant patients who want to receive cystectomy. Predominantly platinum ineligible patients. But now you’re going to see checkpoint therapy moved up into the earlier stage of disease. So the question is going to be, are we going to use the same maintenance therapy when these patients become metastatic or if they become metastatic? And then that really shifts your whole treatment paradigm in terms of, can we re-induce a patient with a checkpoint after a certain period of time? What’s your experience been in other tumors with rechallenging with checkpoints? There’s not a lot of experience in bladder cancer.
CANCER
tufts.edu

A non-invasive method to detect and monitor bladder cancer

With a high rate of recurrence, bladder cancer is both common and among the most expensive cancers per patient to monitor and to treat, due to frequent, costly optical bladder examinations and tumor resections. Although cancer is found in less than 10% of these optical bladder examinations, this test is currently the only clinically approved test. The test is invasive and may have side effects, which is why only 40% of patients comply with these procedures. This low level of compliance adds to the mortality of this cancer.
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Patients With Biliary Tract Cancers Benefit From Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy

Checkpoint inhibitors may have clinical utility in BTC based on immunogenic features of the disease; however, limited clinical activity has been observed with single-agent therapy in the advanced setting. The PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi) in conjunction with gemcitabine and cisplatin demonstrated superior overall survival (OS) in patients with advanced biliary...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Survival Bump in Biliary Cancer With Immunotherapy Plus Chemotherapy

SAN FRANCISCO -- Patients with untreated advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC) had modest but statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) with the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy, a randomized trial showed. Median OS improved from 11.5 months with placebo and chemotherapy to 12.8 months with durvalumab (Imfinzi) add-on. The...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Shows Encouraging Efficacy for HER2+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Treatment with trastuzumab deruxtecan produced promising efficacy results for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) as a monotherapy displayed encouraging results for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to data from an extended follow-up study by Takayuki Yoshino, MD, PhD, from the National Cancer Center Hospital East in Kashiwa, Japan, at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Represents New SOC for Esophageal Cancer/ GEJ Adenocarcinoma

According to new KEYNOTE-590 study findings, pembrolizumab and chemotherapy as a treatment for patients with locally advanced and metastatic esophageal cancer showed clinical benefit. In patients with locally advanced and metastatic esophageal cancer—including gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma treated in the KEYNOTE-590 study (NCT03189719, first-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy continued to...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Lenvatinib Yields Survival Benefit, Manageable Toxicities in Recurrent HCC After Liver Transplantation

Patients with recurrent hepatocellular carcinoma after liver transplantation were treated with lenvatinib and saw promising efficacy. Results from the REFLECT trial (NCT01761266) showed a survival benefit and managable toxicity was seen when patients with lenvatinib (Lenvima) for recurrent hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) after liver transplantation, according to a presentation from the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Transarterial Chemoembolization Plus Lenvatinib/PD-1 Blockade Appears Safe and Efficacious for Unresectable Advanced HCC

Using transarterial chemoembolization, lenvatinib, and PD-1 checkpoint blockade in patients with unresectable advanced hepatocellular carcinoma appears to be a safe and effective option. Treatment consisting of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), lenvatinib (Lenvima), and PD-1 checkpoint blockade appeared to be safe and efficacious for patients with unresectable advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), according...
CANCER
Nature.com

TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Methods. Patients with MIBC from four independent cohorts were categorised into three...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Encorafenib, Cetuximab, and Nivolumab Induced Responses and was Tolerable in MSS, BRAFV600E-Mutated Metastatic CRC

Results from a phase 1/2 study showed that a combination of encorafenib, cetuximab, and nivolumab was well tolerated and yielded promising responses in patients with microsatellite stable BRAFV600E metastatic colorectal cancer. The combination of encorafenib, cetuximab, and nivolumab (Opdivo) produced a promising response profile and was well tolerated when used...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Reduces Risk of Death in HER2-Positive Advanced Gastric and GEJ Cancer

Patients saw an improvement in overall survival when given fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki to treat HER2-positive gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The updated results of the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric01 trial (NCT03329690) showed a 40% reduction in the risk of death when patients were treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) compared with chemotherapy for HER2-positive gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, according to a presentation from the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

ctDNA Assays Identify Resectable CRC Likely to Benefit Adjuvant Chemotherapy

The observational GALAXY study found that use of a ctDNA assay could help determine which patients with colorectal cancer stand to benefit the most by receipt of adjuvant chemotherapy. Results of the observational GALAXY study showed that circulating tumor (ct)DNA assays may help identify which patients with colorectal cancer will...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Adjuvant Oral Fluoropyrimidine Yields Improved Survival in Biliary Tract Cancer

Patients with biliary tract cancer who were given the adjuvant oral fluoropyrimidine derivative S-1 had better overall survival compared with surgery alone. Patients with biliary tract cancer who were treated with the adjuvant oral fluoropyrimidine derivative S-1 had better survival than those treated with surgery alone leading investigators to recommend it as standard of care, according to results from a phase 3 trial (UMIN000011688) that were presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Symposium.
CANCER
KHQ Right Now

Immune-Based Drug Fights Advanced Endometrial Cancer: Study

THURSDAY, Jan. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A drug used to treat several types of cancer is also an effective treatment for aggressive forms of endometrial cancer, the second most common cancer in women worldwide, a new clinical trial shows. The endometrium is the inner lining of the uterus. "These...
COLUMBUS, OH
cancernetwork.com

Sotorasib Earns Approval in Japan for KRAS G12C+ NSCLC

The Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted approval to the KRAS inhibitor sotorasib for the treatment of adults with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Patients with KRAS G12C–positive unresectable, advanced, or recurrent non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior therapy can now be...
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Landmark CIRCULATE-Japan Study Shows Natera's Signatera™ MRD Test is Predictive of Chemotherapy Benefit in Colorectal Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in personalized genetic testing and diagnostics, today announced new data recently presented on the clinical utility of Signatera, its personalized and tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI). The oral presentation included an updated analysis from the landmark CIRCULATE-Japan trial analyzing a cohort of colorectal cancer (CRC) patients.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Darovasertib/Crizotinib Combo Achieves Promising Responses in Pretreated Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

Patients with heavily pretreated metastatic uveal melanoma appeared to benefit from treatment with a synthetic lethal combination of darovasertib and crizotinib. Treatment with the synthetic lethal combination of darovasertib (IDE-196) and crizotinib (Xalkori) resulted in promising responses in a population of patients with heavily pre-treated metastatic uveal melanoma, according to a press release of a clinical update on a phase 1/2 trial.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Increased Survival With Initial Lenvantinib in Hepatocellular Carcinoma

A multicenter study found that using lenvatinib for initial treatment helped to increase survival in patients with stage B2 hepatocellular carcinoma. Barcelona Clinic Licer Cancer (BCLC) stage B2 hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treated initially with lenvatinib (Lenvima) experienced increased survival, according to results of a multicenter observational study that were presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Symposium.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Zev A. Wainberg, MD, on Findings From the Updated KEYNOTE-062 Trial With Pembrolizumab/Chemo for Advanced Gastric/GEJ Adenocarcinoma

In an interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium, Zev A. Wainberg, MD, discussed key updates from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-062 trial, examining pembrolizumab plus or minus chemotherapy for patients with advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In an interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Sequencing Study Examines Genetic Susceptibility in Young Patients With Colorectal Cancer

Study data published in Gastroenterology identified potential de novo pathogenic variants that may predispose adolescents and young adults to colorectal cancer (CRC). In a cohort of individuals diagnosed with CRC at age 25 years or younger, whole-exome sequencing (WES) revealed potential pathogenic variants in a substantial proportion of patients. Investigators thus advocated for broader sequencing efforts to further illustrate and identify pathogenic variants associated with early-onset CRC.
CANCER

