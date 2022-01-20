Use of Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy in Elderly Patients With Muscle- Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Population-Based Study, 2006-2017
Patients 70 years or older that received neoadjuvant chemotherapy and radical cystectomy had better overall survival than those undergoing radical cystectomy alone. Bladder cancer is a disease of the elderly (median age at diagnosis, 73 years).1 Current guidelines recommend that patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) be given neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC)...www.cancernetwork.com
