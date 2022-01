The first few weeks of Mayor Eric Adams’ term have coincided with a rash of violence in New York City – a 19 year-old killed during a robbery at Burger King, a police officer killed and another wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, a baby shot in the Bronx. That’s in addition to other violent crimes, including the death of Michelle Go, who was killed after being pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square.

